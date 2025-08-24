'Dana' arrives in southern Spain with risk of thunderstorms in these areas from this afternoon

SUR Malaga Sunday, 24 August 2025, 09:47 Share

The abrupt change in the weather in the Andalucía region of southern Spain continues today, after the third-longest heatwave on record in the country ended last week with a sharp drop in temperatures. According to the state meteorological agency (Aemet), Saturday was marked by the "lifting of a trough that will become an isolated depression at high levels this Sunday and will remain on Monday to the south of the Spanish mainland". The 'Dana' will bring from this Sunday an increase in cloudiness and the possibility of thunderstorms. "Occasional isolated showers, accompanied by storms, are not ruled out," Aemet said.

The clouds will increase throughout Sunday and storms are expected in the eastern third of the region (Almeria, Granada and Jaén) "from the afternoon onwards, more likely and intense in the sierras". Winds will be light and variable, tending to westerly on the Atlantic side. In Malaga province and along the Costa del Sol no rain is expected on the Costa del Sol, although storms could reach some parts of Malaga province in the early hours of Sunday morning and Monday morning.

Andalucía will maintain this "significant drop" in temperatures until the end of August with values "below normal" for these summer months. "It has entered a significantly cooler period than what is usual in Andalucía at this time of year," said the head of Aemet in Malaga, Jesús Riesco, speaking to Europa Press.