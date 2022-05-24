Red Cross Almuñécar to hold charity gala The event, to which all are welcome, will be held on 29 May at the Casa de la Cultura in Almuñécar

Almuñécar’s Red Cross will be holding a charity gala event in the auditorium of the Casa de la Cultura on Sunday 29 May. During a presentation of the event last week, the charity invited the people of Almuñécar to attend the event and buy tickets for its Golden Draw, which will take place on 21 July.

Almuñécar’s councillor for culture, Alberto García Gilabert, welcomed the return of the gala event which has not gone ahead for three years due to the pandemic.

The regional head of the Red Cross, Francisco Pérez Cardona, thanked the people of Almuñécar and said that the town continues to be charitable "as much or more than before the pandemic".

Golden draw

Pérez Cardona explained that "the golden draw is so that we can help others: minors, the unemployed and so many projects that the Red Cross runs. Last year, more than 7,000 people benefited in the region," he said.

The charity gala will take place on 29 May at 7pm in the auditorium of the Casa de la Cultura. There will be performances by Khaterina Cordero, Marina Shanzi, Cristina and Victoria Hong Wu. Pianist Paloma Herrero will also perform. Laura López Zárraga will offer a poetry recital, while Rosa Ortiz will perform songs. The trio formed by Juanma Alaminos, Sole Aguado and Ian Arthur, will provide classic pop and rock and roll. The event will finish with a performance by the Town of Almuñécar choir.

Tickets cost five euros and can be purchased at the Casa de la Cultura, Viajes Eroski, Empanada Sexi and Farmacia Margarita.