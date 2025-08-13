The Granada province town raising funds for seven-year-old with rare illness

Ideal La Zubia Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 15:14 Share

Several Holy Week brotherhoods in Granada province, including the Hermandad Sacramental de Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno y Nuestra Señora de los Dolores in La Zubia, are organising a series of charity events in August and September to raise money to help Adrián, a seven-year-old boy from Maracena with a rare illness.

Adrián has been diagnosed with Infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy (INAD), an extremely rare neurodegenerative disease and needs treatment that can only be given in the USA for which his family is raising funds.

INAD is an inherited disorder of the body's nervous system. It affects axons, the part of a neuron (nerve cell) that carries messages from the brain to other parts of the body. INAD causes loss of vision, muscular control, and mental skills and symptoms get worse over time.

Several brotherhoods from Maracena, Albolote, Calicasas, Güevéjar, Montejícar, La Zubia, Peligros, Pinos Puente and Santa Fe have joined forces to raise money to help Adrián.

In La Zubia, the Hermandad Sacramental de Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno y Nuestra Señora de los Dolores (Sacramental Brotherhood of Our Father Jesus of Nazareth and Our Lady of Sorrows) will donate all the money from its collection box during August and September. It will also set up a charity table at the Poesía en el Laurel festival, which will be held on 5, 12 and 19 August and will also raise funds at the summer cinema (Cine de Verano) in the town's squares on 6 and 13 August.

Fundraising will also take place during the traditional Trevélez-La Zubia hike on 13 and 14 September, in collaboration with the mountain group Al Borde de lo Inconcebible (On the edge of the inconceivable).

A charity table will be set up at the entrance to the church on 14 September, during the procession of Rosario de la Aurora and there will be charity tables at the medieval street market on 26 and 27 September, which is organised by La Zubia town hall.

The mayor of La Zubia, Puri López, has thanked the brotherhood "for their essential work in charitable causes such as this" and encouraged all local residents "to help Adrián in any way we can".