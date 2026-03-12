Work begins on second phase of Salobreña promenade

Ideal Thursday, 12 March 2026, 12:46 Share

The official start of the remodelling of the promenade of Salobreña on Granada province's Costa Tropical got under way on Wednesday 11 March. Mayor of the town, Javier Ortega, together with the councillors for public works and beaches, Juan Francisco Gutiérrez and Luis Cano, visited the area and took the opportunity to visit the businesses whose terraces will be affected by the work.

Ortega stated that the idea is to avoid disruption to bars and restaurants, especially in view of the upcoming Easter holidays and said that that the work will be completed by 30 June.

This is the second phase of a project which continues with the pedestrianisation of the promenade, creating green areas with trees, replacing road traffic with a predominantly pedestrian-cycle space and as an extension of the beach. Traffic will be kept to a low density, only for access to garages, emergency vehicles and loading and unloading at restricted hours.

Sports areas

As the mayor announced last week, the work will extend as far as the Balate del Molino, with a length of 338 linear metres covering more than 18,500 square metres of surface area, with large pedestrian, leisure and green areas. It will integrate the beach with promenade by removing the current wall.

The spaces will be divided into two main areas: a cycle-pedestrian walkway of varying widths and widening areas at the crossroads, with a concrete paving stone surface and wide strips of green areas, including raised islands, where new plant species will be planted.

In addition, the green areas will alternate with areas of natural sandy beach, where beach volleyball courts, table tennis and table tennis tables, calisthenics area and children's playground will be installed.

With a budget of almost one million euros, the action is being carried out with EU Next Generation funds through the Tourism Sustainability Plan.