Where to eat in Motril on Granada's Costa Tropical

Alberto Flores Granada Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 13:31 Share

Enjoying good food on the coast is not always easy. However, on Granada province's Costa Tropical there are some places where finding a good restaurant is not difficult and Motril is a great example.

IDEAL newspaper has compiled a list of five restaurants with options to eat on the beach, enjoy fresh seafood or delve into the world of creative cuisine that offer a variety of food with one thing in common: the produce they use is of the highest quality.

Katena, which opened its doors in the 1960's, is one of the town's most iconic eateries. In addition to offering different specialities in fish and seafood with shrimp as one of its star dishes, as well as its famous paella with lobster, this business has different areas, including one for tapas and snacks.

La Ballena Azul, like Katena, is located on the town's Poniente beach. This family business opened in 1972 and offers fresh fish and seafood from the Port of Motril as its specialities. All of this right on the seafront, just a few metres from the sand.

If we move away from the beach there are also spectacular restaurants in Motril such as Espacio IME. Run by chef Iván Mateo, it appears in the prestigious Macarfi guide and also has a recommendation in the Repsol Guide. He uses local ingredients from Motril, the Costa Tropical and the province of Granada in general.

Like Espacio IME, Atipiko Plaza is also located in the centre of Motril and is one of the best rated restaurants on Google in the town, with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. Chef Álvaro Herrero is at the helm of this business which offers signature cuisine with a creative approach that fuses fresh ingredients and innovative techniques to offer a totally surprising dining experience.

On Playa Granada, next to the Hotel Impressive, is the restaurant-chiringuito Majao, which is one of the best rated in the area. This beachfront venue specialises in paellas, although it also offers other dishes such as shrimp salad, tropical sea bream or pork cheek wellington.