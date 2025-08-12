Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Where to eat in Granada province's La Herradura this summer

The town's beach is one of the most popular places on the coast of Granada during the summer months

Alberto Flores

Granada

Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 17:33

More than 2,000 metres long and 40 metres wide, La Herradura (Almuñécar) is one of the most visited spots on Granada province's Costa Tropical every summer. It has an easily accessible beach with good parking facilities, it's perfect for water sports enthusiasts and once again this year, it has been awarded the blue flag for its quality.

Apart from being a perfect place to enjoy the sea and the sun, it also has some great places to eat. Here are IDEAL newspaper's top four eateries which are also best rated on platforms such as Tripadvisor and Google.

MarDela Restaurant opened its doors in 2017 and since then it has become one of the most popular places in La Herradura. With a great terrace in front of the bar, it offers delicious options for all tastes: salads, croquettes, fish, grilled meats and paellas.

At Detako Gastrobar it's all about sushi. This Japanese-style gastrobar offers a multitude of different Japanese dishes from tartares and tatakis to nigiris and sashimi: fresh, high-quality fish that won't disappoint.

Txoko is an authentic Basque tavern located on the beachfront and is a perfect choice for those looking for quality tapas, meats and seafood in a really cosy atmosphere. Among its star dishes are the bacon baos, flame grilled tuna, red tuna tartar and artichoke flower.

Another of the most popular places for lunch or dinner in La Herradura is the Nuevo Arenas restaurant; a great family restaurant that offers great food and friendly service at a good price. Its fresh fish and homemade dishes stand out and it offers a menu of the day.

