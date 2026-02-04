Sentences reduced for two police officers charged with injuring a pensioner in Almuñécar

Europa Press Wednesday, 4 February 2026, 13:11 Share

The Granada high court has reduced the sentences of two Almuñécar Local Police officers convicted of injuring a 71-year-old woman who reproached them for parking their patrol car at a bus stop while they were having breakfast in a nearby bar.

A court in Almuñécar had fined them 2,700 euros and found them guilty of a minor offence of injury with the aggravating circumstance of abuse of authority. They were ordered to pay the victim 1,000 euros compensation.

The judge considered that the two officers had been rude to the woman and injured her when they tried to force her into the police car while she resisted, even kicking her and preventing her from calling a relative once she was at the police station.

The officers appealed against the sentence and, although Granada court of appeal upheld the offence, it did consider that the sentence was excessive and reduced it to a fine of 600 euros, leaving the rest of the charges unchanged.

The officers had requested the nullity of the proceedings. However, the court rejected their appeal, stating that there is "no rule or procedural principle" that prevents this "excessive police action" from being tried separately. It also rejected the rest of the pleas put forward by the officers. The sentence is final and there is no appeal against it.

The events occurred at around 9am on 24 May 2025, when the bus in which the woman was travelling from La Herradura could not pull in to the bus stop properly because the Almuñécar Local Police car was parked.

The car was occupying part of the traffic lane and as there was a traffic jam as a result of the arrival of the bus, the woman commented loudly and without addressing anyone in particular, "Police here setting an example".

At that moment, the officers came out of the bar where they had been having breakfast and were reproached by several passers-by for the traffic jam they had caused.

The officers got into the patrol car and stopped at the pedestrian crossing that the old woman was crossing and one of them in a "very bad manner and in a high tone" said "you here", gesturing with his hand for her to come closer.

She told him that if he wanted something, he should go to where she was, at which point the officer told her: "Who do you think you are" and warned her that if she did not show him her identity card "it was going to cost her money and that she should get in the car".

The woman maintained that she was not going to give the officer her identity card if he was going to use that tone of voice and asked that the officer speak to her respectfully. At this point the officer "grabbed her arm and pulled her into the patrol car". The woman then grabbed hold of a traffic sign to stop him from doing so.

The officer "started pulling her" and finally managed to release her from the road sign and, although he tried to force her into the patrol car, she left out one leg so that he could not close the door.

The officer kicked her legs to get her to put them in, but when she did not do so, he hit her with the door and as he could not close it, he asked the other officer to open the other back door and pull the woman in order to get her legs inside the car and take her away.

Once at the police station, the old woman tried to call her daughter but the officer took the phone away from her "in a rude manner and slammed it on the table, not allowing her to call anyone".

The woman was detained at the Guardia Civil station, but later taken back to the bus stop so she could return home at around 4pm on the same day. There is no record that the officers read the woman her rights and she suffered injuries to her right shoulder and bruises on her legs as a result of the incident.