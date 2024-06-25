Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police officers saved a man's life on Plaza Nueva. Alfredo Aguila
Heroic National Police officers save the life of a tourist in Granada
The pair performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres including manual cardiac massage and the use of a defibrillator on a 61-year-old man

Ideal

Granada

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 19:05

Two National Police officers helped save the life of a 61-year-old Spanish tourist who had suffered cardiac arrest while visiting Granada's Plaza Nueva on Wednesday 19 June. Their intervention, which saved the man's life, consisted of performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres which included manual cardiac massage and the use of a defibrillator.

A National Police patrol was on duty at the headquarters of the provincial court of Granada when they received the alert from a passer-by that a person was lying on the ground near the square.

The officers immediately went to the scene where they found the man on the ground with obvious symptoms of having hit his head as a result of a fall. Seeing that he had no vital signs and was in cardiac arrest both officers began resuscitation manoeuvres with the corresponding cardiopulmonary massage. They called for an ambulance via the emergency 091 number.

Moments of tension and uncertainty

While waiting for the ambulance one of the officers went to the nearby provincial court which has a defibrillator, which they used until an ambulance arrived and medics took charge of the resuscitation work.

The man eventually regained consciousness and the paramedic congratulated the police officers, telling them that their intervention using both manual massage and the use of the defibrillator, had kept the victim alive.

The man was taken by ambulance to a city hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for treatment and recovery.

