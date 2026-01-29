Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The narco-boat on La Herradura beach. IDEAL
Drug-trafficking

Two narco-boats stranded on Granada's Costa Tropical during storm

One of the vessels reached la Herradura's shore empty and the other was under surveillance in the sea late on Wednesday 28 January

R. A. y M. J. A.

Thursday, 29 January 2026, 14:35

A narco-boat came ashore in La Herradura on Granada province's Costa Tropical on Wednesday 28 January after becoming stranded, allegedly due to the force of the waves as Storm Kristin battered the Andalusian coastline.

Late on Wednesday evening another was still at sea under police surveillance.

As sources from the Guardia Civil informed IDEAL, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, two semi-rigid boats were sighted off the coast of La Herradura.

Officers were deployed to the scene where they found that one of the boats had been abandoned on the beach and was empty, although several bottles of fuel were still onboard the vessel, which the officers seized.

