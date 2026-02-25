Two historic ships dock in Motril and are open to the public until 1 March

MJ Arrebola Granada Wednesday, 25 February 2026, 15:21 Share

The port of Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical has been converted into a floating museum with the arrival of two imposing historic ships: the Galeón Andalucía and the Pailebote Pascual Flores, which will be open to the public from 25 February to 1 March before starting their grand 2026 European tour.

The Galeón Andalucía is a unique replica of the Spanish galleons that sailed the oceans for centuries and the Pascual Flores is a symbol of the last sailing ships of the Mediterranean. The decks of both ships will be open so that the public can learn about what life was like on board and how these ships connected countries and cultures throughout history.

In addition, visitors can enjoy short trips on board the Pascual Flores, with departures from 4 until 9pm during the weekend.

The Galeón Andalucía arrived in Almerimar after a seven-month tour of more than 20 ports in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the Netherlands, with almost 200,000 people visiting it. On its return to Spain, it stopped in Vigo and sailed along the Portuguese coastline until it reached Andalucía, where it will culminate its 2025 tour and prepare to cross the Atlantic on an American tour that will last for several years.

The Galeón Andalucía is an exact replica of the galleons that plied the trading routes between Europe, American and Asia between the 16th and 18th centuries. With a length of 55 metres, six decks and almost a thousand square metres of iroko and pine sails, it was built in Punta Umbría (Huelva) following rigorous historical criteria.

The public will be able to tour its decks, learn about the life of its crew and discover the secrets of its navigation. This ship has sailed more than 100,000 nautical miles, visiting ports on four continents such as London, Liverpool, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, New York and Quebec, taking Spanish maritime culture around the world.