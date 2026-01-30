Three new narco-boats appear on Granada's Costa Tropical

MJ Arrebola Friday, 30 January 2026, 14:49 Share

Following the appearance on Wednesday 28 January of two semi-rigid boats linked to drug trafficking in La Herradura, three new vessels appeared in the Marina del Este area of the town on Thursday.

The authorities are using technical means of surveillance and control to monitor the activity of these boats, which appeared in the Punta de la Mona area of the Costa Tropical town, as well as to identify the vessels and the people who may be on board.

Local fishermen have indicated that these narco-boats have taken refuge in the area known as Berenguel cove, near Las Higueritas, a common place for fishermen to take shelter from storms.

They explained that this part of the Granada coastline is sheltered from westerly winds, which allows this type of vessel to remain safe from the strong waves.