This is what the future Playa Granada on the Costa Tropical will look like

Mercedes Navarrete Granada Thursday, 15 January 2026, 16:54

The inland marina near Playa Granada in Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical, which has been in the pipeline for 20 years, will be reduced by half to make the project more attractive to investors and more feasible to implement.

The marina, which will be located between the current Playa de Poniente campsite and the Hoyo 19 beach bar, at the Punta del Santo, will have some 400 moorings for boats and will occupy around one hundred thousand square metres.

These are the details of the new project which was presented on Thursday 15 January during a meeting which brought together the current owners of the land. The project received the endorsement of 64.23% of the owners.

"The important thing is that we are going ahead with the project, including the marina. We will adapt the design to correct what the audits have told us and we are going to launch a feasibility study and draft the project in accordance with these reports in order to process it immediately at the Agencia Pública de Puertos de Andalucía," explained the president of the owners association, Óscar González.

18 holes

The roadmap endorsed by the owners includes a project that saves all the residential land planned two decades ago, with some two thousand homes, as well as an 18-hole golf course, a hotel and an area reserved for a shopping mall. Also, to comply with new legal requirements, a reserve of land for 1,743 subsidised housing units has been incorporated into the plan, the first of which will be built in Playa Granada. "They will allow us to fix the population and it will be positive," González said.

"We have had the majority support of the owners who have liked the project very much and now we have to move forward step by step. It is an exciting project that requires consensus and the objective is to be able to put the marina project out to tender in the medium term," González said.