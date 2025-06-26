Shuttle bus to popular Andalusian naturist beach starts summer service

MJ Arrebola Granada Thursday, 26 June 2025, 19:42 Compartir

The summer shuttle service to Cantarriján naturist beach, in the Maro-Cerro Gordo natural park and on the border between Malaga and Granada provinces is in operation. The summer bus service has operated every year for more than a decade as an integral part of the conservation of the environment and the safety of visitors.

The shuttle runs every 10 to 15 minutes from 9am to 9pm every day. Two vehicles (17 and 33 seats) operate on weekdays, and a third is added at weekends. In August, the peak month, three buses operate daily, including weekdays, with a standard capacity of 22 seats.

The price of the return ticket remains unchanged at three euros, with weekly passes for 15.75 euros and 10-day passes for 22.50 euros.

This year the parking areas have been extended, with spaces for 157 vehicles (in two zones), 16 motorbikes, two spaces for people with reduced mobility and five new spaces for bicycles. In total, there are now 180 clearly marked parking spaces.

The beach's environmental information point is open during the same hours as the shuttle bus service. Its mission is to raise awareness of the natural values of the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs and natural park and to explain the rules of use of the area.

37,000 people in 2024

In 2024, almost 37,000 people used the shuttle bus between June and September, an increase of almost 5,000 passengers compared to the previous summer. Thanks to this system, the circulation of more than 12,300 private vehicles has been avoided, calculated with an average of three occupants per car, reducing the pressure on the coastal strip and its ecosystems.

"Conservation and protection of the environment are only possible if we regulate access and support sustainable transport," said the Junta de Andalucía spokesperson, Manuel Francisco García, during the launch of this year's service. "In addition, we guarantee that an emergency - such as a forest fire - does not turn into a traffic chaos that puts bathers at risk."

The company awarded the contract, ROALFA, manages the service and the information point at the entrance barrier. ROALFA has earmarked €66,734 for various improvements: a removable information point, a bus shelter, fence repairs and a new automatic control barrier.

"This investment shows that protecting the natural environment can generate employment, income and respectful tourism," García said, highlighting the 10 direct jobs created by the service.