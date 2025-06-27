This is the programme for Granada's Costa Tropical airshow on Sunday 29 June

MJ Arrebola Granada Friday, 27 June 2025, 20:52 Compartir

The skies over Granada province's Costa Tropical will be full of planes on Sunday 29 June as the Motril Airshow takes place from 11am onwards in the Punta del Santo area. The international air show is celebrating its 19th year with new features, including the participation for the first time of the powerful F-18s of the Spanish Air Force, which will join more than 20 civil and military aircraft in an impressive display over the skies of the Costa Tropical.

With more than 200,000 people expected to attend, the Motril Airshow has established itself as the most popular event on the coast, generating a significant economic impact on the whole area during the weekend, especially on Sunday, the main day of the show.

Motril town hall and Local Police have issued a series of recommendations to ensure a safe and enjoyable day. Visitors are advised to arrive at least two hours before the start of the event to avoid crowds, accessing via Avenida Nuestra Señora de la Cabeza, Rambla de las Brujas or the road to Playa Granada and remembering that the main accesses will be Camino del Pelaillo and Playa Granada.

Free parking areas have been set up at strategic points including Avenida Rector José Vida Soria, Los Moriscos Golf Club, next to Villa Astrida, in front of the beach bars Hoyo 19, Pura Vida and Espeto, next to the campsites and in the vicinity of the Katena restaurant. A small area in front of the Espeto beach bar will be closed for parking for logistical reasons.

Use of public transport

Visitors are being asked to use public transport where possible and are reminded that the use of drones during the event is completely prohibited due to airspace restrictions. Their use could be considered a very serious offence.

Emergency points will be set up on Playa Granada (next to Los Moriscos) and at different points of Playa Poniente (Villa Astrida, in front of the campsites and next to the chiringuito Alonso), as well as an Advanced Aid Station (PSA) located in the same area of the exhibition, next to El Espeto chiringuito.

General tips for enjoying the event include: plan your visit, check the festival programme, bring water, sunscreen, earplugs if attending with children, avoid bringing pets and arrange a meeting point in case you or anyone in your group gets lost.