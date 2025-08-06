The world's most beautiful sunset is in this city in south of Spain, according to former US president

Javier F. Barrera Granada Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 15:05 Share

The good thing about Granada is that there are many places where you can say, loudly and proudly, "I'm looking at the most beautiful sunset in the world," the former president of the United States, Bill Clinton, once said when he dropped in to see the Alhambra and reminisce about his travels in Europe as a young man.

In his mind he had a memory of a special and spectacular sunset, which he said was from the Mirador de San Nicolás, a wonderful place from which, as everyone knows, you can't actually see the sun set. For that in the Albaicín you have to go to San Miguel Alto or Carril de la Lona.

What is certain is that Granada is home to some of the most beautiful sunsets in the world and the one you can enjoy, in the shade of the pine trees in the Silla del Moro area, is especially spectacular.

Erika knows this all too well. This hard-working woman waits until late in the afternoon to climb up to the Silla del Moro with the last rays of the sun and sit and watch the transition from day to night pass slowly by. She is not usually alone, because she is always joined by other people either taking photos, kissing, having a picnic or simply enjoying a moment by themselves.

"For me it's like a gift. The air is fresh and above all it's very quiet. It's a pleasure to listen to the silence and let it surround you. You have, of course, wonderful views and if you dare, you can follow the route to the viewpoint, the Aljibe de la Lluvia, the Reloj de Sol or the Llano de la Perdiz itself," Erika said. "I like to go up as often as I can, it's a treat for the senses," she adds before sitting on one of the stones that allow you to contemplate the city of Granada below.

To get there you have to go up the Barranco del Abogado ravine from El Realejo and at the cemetery roundabout, cross the barrier at the pedestrian crossing next to the sentry box and go up the forest track. In total it takes no more than forty minutes without too much effort.

The reward is well worth it, because once the control barrier has been passed, a walk flanked by vegetation and tall cypress trees that provide almost eternal shade awaits the walker. The noise generated by the traffic from the Realejo and the Barranco del Abogado accompany the walker all along the route also gets left behind.

The place has everything. It is close enough to the city to be within walking distance but still allows you to breathe fresh air. The sunshine through the trees, the shadows and the coolness and of course the Alhambra are all there waiting at the end.