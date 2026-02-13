Almuñécar roundabouts transformed by giant subtropical fruit sculptures

MJ Arrebola Granada Friday, 13 February 2026, 16:57 Share

Work to install 40 giant subtropical fruit sculptures on four roundabouts in Almuñécar on Granada's Costa Tropical has finished. After around a year of work, the works of the 'Gran Eje Verde' project has completely transformed the appearance of the four main roundabouts leading to the town: Capricho-Los Pinos, La Paloma next to Carbonell, the fire brigade station roundabout and the Costa Banana roundabout, next to the Guardia Civil station.

The councillor for public works and strategic projects, Francisco Rodríguez, explained that the project pays tribute to the agricultural importance of the area: "Almuñécar is the main producer of custard apples in Europe and is considered the birthplace of the avocado in Spain, as the first avocado farm to be planted in the country was located right next to the Los Pinos roundabout".

The figures include five two-metre high pieces, eight one-metre high pieces and eleven 60-centimetre high pieces, as well as another 13 one-metre high pieces and 18 60-centimetre high pieces The flower beds have also been adapted to make way for the figures and palm trees, artistic lighting and large signs with the names "Almuñécar" and "Costa Tropical" have been installed at the Los Pinos roundabout.

During a visit to see the finished work, mayor of Almuñécar, Juanjo Ruiz Joya, said, "This project is a commitment we made and it was a necessity to improve the entrance to our municipality. We considered that a tourist town like Almuñécar has to give an image worthy of what it deserves."

The mayor went on to explain that the town hall had the support of the Junta de Andalucía through the Plan de Sostenibilidad Turística en Destino and the European funding from Next Generation funds as key to making the project a reality. The project was divided into two lots with a budget of 259,800 euros. The first, which was for the civil work and landscaping, amounted to 171,050 euros; the second, which was for the installation of decorative elements and large tropical fruit figures, involved an investment of 88,750 euros.