The villages in Granada province's Alpujarra that have decorated its streets and squares with 1,000 flower pots. Rafael Vílchez
Two blooming lovely mountain villages in Granada province&#039;s Alpujarra decorate their streets with 1,000 flowerpots
Inland tourism

Two blooming lovely mountain villages in Granada province's Alpujarra decorate their streets with 1,000 flowerpots

Many of the locals, who are keen gardeners, have volunteered to water and look after the plants every day

Rafael Vílchez

Alpujarra

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 14:45

The streets and squares of Mecina Bombarón and Yegen in Granada province's Alpujarra mountain villages have been decorated with more than a thousand pots of flowers purchased by the town hall of the municipality of Alpujarra de la Sierra.

The local mayor José Antonio Gómez has also covered the cost of the hoops to hold the pots made by a blacksmith from Cádiar, as well as the soil. The pots have been decorated by local women who attend workshops run by a local painter, who is also the librarian and the socio-cultural officer.

Many of the residents who have volunteered to look after the plants, most of which are geraniums because they are more resistant to the cold, are women. The gardens near Mecina Bombarón church, the Puerta del Sol, the Balsa de los Arraices, Plaza Vieja, and Fuente del Principito de Yegen are among the places where the new flowerpots have been installed.

The municipality of Alpujarra de la Sierra, which is made up of Mecina Bombarón, Yegen, El Golco and Montenegro, has become a popular tourist destination thanks to its various literature, rural tourism, traditional music, agriculture and crafts, gastronomy and hiking activities. The environment, culture, sport, festivals, traditions also attract visitors.

Alpujarra de la Sierra has been a pioneer over the years in setting up interesting events to attract tourists that other villages have copied. In fact it has become known as 'the book town'. Now, by embellishing the town with flowerpots, it has further strengthened its image.

Thanks to the town hall and its residents the historic place offers a very picturesque image through an explosion of colours.

