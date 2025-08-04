The environmentally friendly tuk tuk tourist tours on Granada province's Costa Tropical

M.J. Arrebola Granada Monday, 4 August 2025, 16:57 Share

For almost three years now, Francisco and Bernardo have been running an original and sustainable project: tourist routes in electric tuk tuks in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical. These are not just simple tours, but experiences that combine history, culture, landscapes, agriculture and gastronomy. The company has two electric vehicles with four seats each and offers routes throughout the year to small groups of both Spanishl and foreign tourists.

They say that the guided tours are live, without scripts, and in three languages: Spanish, English and French. Francisco is in charge of the English and Spanish groups, while Bernardo gives the French-speaking tours.

Among the six different routes they offer, the most popular is number three. This route starts in the centre of Almuñécar and goes up to the old town, where the history of San Miguel castle, the traditional narrow streets and the Roman aqueduct are explained. From there, they go down to the lower part of the town to visit other aqueducts from the Roman period and the 19th century.

Then the tuk tuk takes them to local fields where custard apples, avocados and mangoes grow. There Francisco and Bernardo explain how these fruits are grown, how they are pollinated, what role Almuñécar plays as a pioneer in their production at European level and how the techniques change depending on the season.

Zoom M.J. Arrebola

Visitors get the chance to sample local fruit depending on what is available at the time. After the visit to the fields, they go up the well-known Cuesta de Godoy for spectacular panoramic views of the valley, the town and the sea and the tour ends by returning along the coast.

They have other routes that are also very popular with tourists, such as La Herradura and Marina del Este. In this case the route is "more coastal". They stop at the marina, Punta de la Mona, the chapel, the lighthouse, La Herradura castle, the church and Calle Real.

They also have a specific route for the winter which is a tour to a winery in Jete. This route starts with a tasting of tropical fruits and continues with a visit to the winery, where visitors listen to a talk about the winemaking process and get to taste five different wines accompanied by tapas.

All year round

One of the most surprising things, according to the company, is that the business works even better in winter than in summer. While there are hotels that close or reduce their activity, the tuk tuks even increase their bookings. The reason is that Scandinavian, English, Dutch and French tourists who visit Almuñécar in winter are looking for this type of experience.

"Tourists are looking for outdoor activities, contact with the locals, cultural and scenic routes, away from the beach. For them, 15 or 18C and a bit of rain is perfect weather for excursions," explained Francisco. "We go out even if it rains; for many of them it's like summer, the type of tourist who visits the area in winter is more interested in knowing, asking questions and learning."

They explain that "each tour is experienced as if it were a conversation between friends who are showing you the town," they said. That's why they have a very clear rule: if you don't like the experience, don't pay. And so far, in almost three years since they opened their doors, no one has left without paying.

"What surprised me most was the passion with which they explained every detail, from the fruit to the history of the town," commented Sophie from France.

Like her, Pieter from Sweden explained: "I travel a lot for work, but I have rarely encountered such an environmentally friendly tourist activity."

Institutional support

The business has the support of Almuñécar town hall and they are currently developing a new project which is the creation of an educational programme on subtropical fruits. They want to take visitors directly to a farm where they can touch the tree, smell the fruit and pick it with their own hands. they are also developing environmental awareness campaigns and promoting talks with farmers to keep the meadows clear of plastics and agricultural waste.

"If one day you visit Almuñécar and you fancy something different, something that doesn't just show you the beautiful, but the authentic, get on a tuk tuk and let yourself be carried away," concluded the entrepreneurs.