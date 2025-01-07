Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Sierra Nevada ski resort on the morning of Epiphany. Cetursa
Three Kings gift snow to Spain&#039;s Sierra Nevada ski resort
Three Kings gift snow to Spain's Sierra Nevada ski resort

There are eleven lifts and seventeen slopes operating, with fourteen kilometres skiable

Diego Callejón

Granada

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 16:27

The Three Kings gifted Granada's Sierra Nevada ski resort a thick white blanket of snow on 6 January as can be seen in the images shared by the resort operator Cetursa on social media.

With these conditions, the Sierra Nevada ski resort opened eleven lifts and seventeen slopes, with fourteen kilometres skiable. As such the resort said that due to the snow conditions, ski mountaineering is not allowed on the El Río slope.

In the area of Borreguiles and El Río there was about forty centimetres of powder snow. In addition, the temperature of around -4C, ensured that the snowfall was well preserved throughout the day.

