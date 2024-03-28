Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mounds of sand on Motril's Playa Granada. Javier Martín
Storm hits regeneration work on Granada beach
Costa Tropical

Storm hits regeneration work on Granada beach

Mounds of sand ready to be used for the project acted as a 'shield' against high waves on Motril's coastline this week

Pilar García-Trevijano

Granada

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 17:26

Compartir

The storm that hit the Granada coastline on Tuesday 26 March has left a curious sight in Motril. Mounds of earth that have accumulated on the shore to be used for the regeneration of Playa Granada have served as a 'shield' against the waves. They are evening acting as a pillow for the few visitors brave enough to lie on the sand despite the wind. The Granada coastline has not yet suffered serious damage from the latest strong winds and rain. After last weekend's storm which came from the east, a westerly front is starting to hit the coast.

Spain's meteorological agency had an orange warning in place on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. For the rest of the day a yellow warning is in place with winds of between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour and waves not exceeding three metres expected.

Playa Granada should see its emergency works completed once the storm subsides. The government is investing 300,000 euros in emergency works and sand transfers in preparation for the start of the high season, although Easter has been overlooked due to the rain.

Motril town hall has said that it will evaluate the shore in the next few days to remove beach services or carry out repairs if necessary.

