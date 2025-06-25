Major Andalusian cruise ship port calls for tenders to improve passenger terminal

Ideal Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 11:34 Compartir

The Port Authority of Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical has put out a call to tender for a contract to improve the accessibility of the Antonio Armas passenger terminal for just over one million euros and a completion period of six months.

The contract includes the installation of lifts, mechanical ramps and stairs next to the west façade to connect to the upper floor of the existing building, which will become the new customs control area.

With the construction of two escalators and a staircase with three flights of stairs, the upper floor of the passenger terminal will be connected to the Levante and Costa docks. A lift for eight people is planned to connect the exterior level with the access platform to the first floor.

The project also contemplates the execution of a series of reinforcement structures and general improvements to the building, renovation of the floor and exterior painting of the building. Once the work has been completed, the area on the ground floor where the controls are now being carried out will be made available for cruise ship and ferry passengers.

"With this infrastructure, the flow of passengers will be more operational and accessible. There will also be more space for equipment that will improve the comfort of the users of the regular lines, while at the same time increasing security in the control of people and goods," said the president of the port authority, José García Fuentes.

The deadline for interested companies to apply ends in July. The work is expected to begin after the summer, once Operación Paso del Estrecho 2025 (operation crossing the Strait) or OPE ends on 15 September. The operation facilitates the transit of people and vehicles between Europe and Africa during the summer months and is a coordinated between several agencies to ensure a safe and efficient flow through Spanish ports.