The 11 eateries in Granada awarded Repsol 'Soletes'

Two convents, that of San José de las Carmelitas Descalzas and that of the Comendadoras de Santiago in Granada city, were both awarded winter 'Soletes' that the Repsol guide made public on Monday 1 December, ahead of the festive season.

In addition, two patisseries, Zarina de Alfacar and Videras in Motril were also awarded the distinction, along with La Finca Coffee, which stands out for its sweet treats. The publication coincided with the the guide's annual gala which took place in Granada's Parque de los Mártires on Monday.

Other Granada city bars and restaurants that feature in the guide are: Tendido 1, located in the ground floor of the Plaza de Toros, La Trastienda, Mítico Bar, Oliver and El rincón de Qrro and Guapa y Rabiosa in Albolote.

Presentation in Granada

The Guía Repsol 'Soletes de Navidad' gala was opened by the mayor of Granada city, Marifran Carazo. She was joined, among others, by the director of Guía Repsol, María Ritter, who presented the awards.

'Los Soletes' is the newest rating of the Repsol Guide aimed at those places with charm that stand out for their proximity, their appetising gastronomic offer and their atmosphere. Taverns, market bars, bars, beach bars and cafés are all eligible.

The Soletes were created in June 2021 with the aim of supporting the hotel and catering industry and highlighting those who, during the pandemic, brought joy to citizens through simple, everyday acts such as serving a well-poured beer or preparing an excellent tapa. There are now more than 5,000 restaurants bearing the Repsol 'Soletes' yellow sticker that combines comfortable simplicity with quality.

A team of gastronomy experts, spread throughout the country, continually searches for places that deserve this distinction. Soletes are identified in all 50 provinces, with the guarantee of those who know the area. Guía Repsol focuses on highlighting Soletes off the beaten track and puts the spotlight on places that are the local public's best-kept secrets.

Places recognised with a Solete, as well as the with Repsol Suns, are available to everyone on the Repsol Guide app and website and can be geolocated via the Repsol App.