Work set to start on Motril's cruise ship terminal within months

This is what the new cruise terminal of the port of Motril will look like.

MJ Arrebola Granada Friday, 27 February 2026, 14:27 Share

President of Motril's port authority, José García Fuentes, explained during the presentation of the Costa Tropical port's cruise season 2026 that the construction of a new cruise ship terminal is expected to get under way in the next few months. "We are working on the administrative process to move it forward and soon there will be very positive news in this regard," he said.

In the first phase a reception centre for cruise passengers will be built, along with a commercial area, an information point and a specific dock for buses. This space will allow a more efficient organisation of both the shuttles that connect with the centre of Motril and the vehicles destined for excursions around Granada province.

The terminal will have images of the tourist attractions of Granada and will be designed as if it were an Andalusian village, with squares, streets and open spaces. The idea is to open up the port to the town and make the visitors start their experience the moment they step ashore.

Placeta del Sultán, Villa Blanca, Puerta al Magreb, Puerta de Zoraida and Puerta de Al-Ándalus are some of the spaces which will be in this Andalusian village in the port of Motril.

The location next to Playa Cable and in the existing large dock will allow the new terminal to accommodate up to three cruise ships simultaneously, increasing the operational capacity of the port and reinforce its position within Mediterranean routes.