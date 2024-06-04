Motril international air festival to be live-streamed for the first time ever

Ideal Granada Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 19:27 Compartir Copiar enlace

Motril International Air Festival - Motril Airshow on Granada province's Costa Tropical will be broadcast live for the first time on Sunday 9 June on Motril town hall's social media, coinciding with the official launch of its very own YouTube channel.

This year the festival will be livestreamed from 11am and will last for around 3.5 hours. Both civilian and military aircraft from four different countries are taking part in the festival, with a total of around twenty aircraft participating in the programme.

Mayor of Motril Luisa García Chamorro said that live-streaming the festival meant "great progress" for the town hall, providing "a new way to communicate with our residents and to transmit live some of the most important events" that take place in the town.

A technical team will be prepared at the Axarquía aerodrome in Vélez-Málaga, the main departure point for planes and aircraft bound for Motril, so the public will be able to watch all of the planes participating in the airshow taking off.

Poniente beach

Poniente beach will be the main broadcasting point for the programme as this is where the entire air show will take place. Most of the resources used for this broadcast will be located around the El Espeto restaurant, one of the central points the aircraft will pass over.

Another camera will have a wide-angle lens to capture the large number of people expected on the beaches during the day and, finally, a camera with a link will walk around all the points of interest in the area.

In addition to the cameras, a drone will provide unique and exclusive images of the aeroplanes throughout the festival from the permitted safety airspace and under the established safety conditions.