One of the most beautiful bathing spots in Granada province where a dip is still free

The Lecrín Valley in the south of Spain would not be the same without water, the two are inseparable. Without water, the citrus and fruit trees that give so much life to the area and so much pleasure to the eyes of those who venture into this impressive spot in the province of Granada would not flourish. Fortunately, this place is still largely undeveloped and lacks the infrastructure that the Alpujarra area has that, incidentally, is not far away.

The main municipality is called El Valle and is made up of three population centres: Melegís, Restábal and Saleres. In Saleres, when talking about water, it is inevitable that someone will refer to the Barranco de Luna trail, where there is plenty of water even in summer, when the sun is hot and it feels good to dip your feet in the cool stream.

In Melegís, there are some remains of thermal baths, certainly not as well-known or highly regarded as those of Alhama de Granada or Lanjarón. They are now abandoned and are not a major tourist attraction, but there is still the possibility of seeing what remains of them along a trail included in the so-called Ruta del Azahar ('orange blossom route').

There is an abundance of water to be found in Béznar reservoir, located a little further down the valley in the municipality of Béznar, but still within the Lecrín Valley's borders. Getting there is not at all complicated, as it can be reached from the village via Calle San Antón or Calle Antonio Machado. Once you arrive, you will find a wide range of facilities to ensure you have a good day out.

Watersports, barbecue areas, children's playground...

No entrance fee is required, as stated in the headline for this article. There are barbecue areas, a fountain, a children's playground, a swimming area and spaces for various watersport activities such as rowing or canoeing. From the information provided there, the same activities are also available at another reservoir nearby - Rules.

From Béznar, there are also trails that can be explored on foot or by mountain bike, such as the Cascada de los Bolos, the Mamut or Lojuela castle, which are accessible to almost everyone. Most are also circular trails and can be covered in a couple of hours, or make it three hours if you take it easy and stop to take photos, which is not a bad idea given the beauty of the area.

If you simply want to relax and take a dip, you will certainly have less company than if you had opted for Motril or Almuñécar on the Granada coast. However, it should be noted that Béznar is one of several places in the province not officially listed as suitable for swimming. Unlike the Negratín and Cubillas reservoirs, which remain listed, in 2010 Béznar reservoir, like other spots in inland Granada, was not on the list of official bathing spots. This does not mean that swimming is prohibited, but simply that it is left to user discretion.

At this point, it is obvious that we must advise caution. Reservoirs are places where water is stored in a peculiar way and the first step after entering the water can be quite deep. It is best to enter and exit the water in places where this sudden pull will not be experienced. Once in the water, it is clear that the temptation to swim until the body gives out in fresh, crystal-clear water is hard to resist, but there are no lifeguards and rescue is not as simple as on a beach, for the reasons already mentioned.