Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A lifeguard patrols Carchuna beach on Granada province's Costa Tropical in July 2025 MJAT
Beaches

Costa Tropical boosts sea water monitoring to prevent 2026 bacteria outbreaks

Authorities on Granada's coast launch preventative measures following the 2025 swimming ban at Carchuna beach caused by faecal contamination

Ideal

Thursday, 12 February 2026, 16:19

The Mancomunidad of the Costa Tropical has launched a coordinated strategy to prevent a repeat of the faecal bacteria contamination that disrupted the 2025 summer season at Carchuna beach.

Following a high-level working meeting between regional authorities, officials are tightening surveillance around the La Perla area near Motril.

In July 2025, health authorities were forced to prohibit swimming in the area after routine water samples revealed high levels of bacteria, a move that sparked concerns over public health and local tourism.

While last year's incident led to immediate restrictions, the Mancomunidad confirmed that the Carchuna wastewater treatment plant is functioning correctly and discharging in full compliance with environmental regulations.

Now the authorities are focussing their work on preventing possible external incidents that may occasionally affect the quality of the water.

Rafael Caballero, president of the Mancomunidad, emphasized the need for "joint responsibility" to preserve the sanitary quality of the water.

"We are taking action to strengthen prevention mechanisms to avoid new situations that affect both public health and the development of the tourist season," Caballero stated.

The goal is to ensure that all bathing areas maintain adequate health parameters throughout 2026, providing security for both residents and visitors to Granada’s coastline.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Foreign-born stars spearhead Spain's figure skating hopes for Milano-Cortina Olympics
  2. 2 Missing British girl found safe and well in Torre del Mar
  3. 3 Torremolinos to launch high-tech digital tourist hub in La Carihuela
  4. 4 Mijas police arrest five and issue 74 drug reports in massive security sweep
  5. 5 Urgent search for missing British girl, 15, in Torre del Mar
  6. 6 Classic car club to host breakfast meeting in Marbella for motoring enthusiasts
  7. 7 Costa del Sol businessman praised for his continued support of 'butterfly skin' children
  8. 8 Vandals damage sculpture by renowned Torre del Mar artist
  9. 9 The hidden health cost of loneliness
  10. 10 Widespread chaos for lower-league football across Malaga province due to weather disruption

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa Tropical boosts sea water monitoring to prevent 2026 bacteria outbreaks

Costa Tropical boosts sea water monitoring to prevent 2026 bacteria outbreaks