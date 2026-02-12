Costa Tropical boosts sea water monitoring to prevent 2026 bacteria outbreaks

Ideal Thursday, 12 February 2026, 16:19 Share

The Mancomunidad of the Costa Tropical has launched a coordinated strategy to prevent a repeat of the faecal bacteria contamination that disrupted the 2025 summer season at Carchuna beach.

Following a high-level working meeting between regional authorities, officials are tightening surveillance around the La Perla area near Motril.

In July 2025, health authorities were forced to prohibit swimming in the area after routine water samples revealed high levels of bacteria, a move that sparked concerns over public health and local tourism.

While last year's incident led to immediate restrictions, the Mancomunidad confirmed that the Carchuna wastewater treatment plant is functioning correctly and discharging in full compliance with environmental regulations.

Now the authorities are focussing their work on preventing possible external incidents that may occasionally affect the quality of the water.

Rafael Caballero, president of the Mancomunidad, emphasized the need for "joint responsibility" to preserve the sanitary quality of the water.

"We are taking action to strengthen prevention mechanisms to avoid new situations that affect both public health and the development of the tourist season," Caballero stated.

The goal is to ensure that all bathing areas maintain adequate health parameters throughout 2026, providing security for both residents and visitors to Granada’s coastline.