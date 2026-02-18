Roads in Almuñécar to be closed for Andalusian bike race

Ideal Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 13:07 Share

The Local Police in Almuñécar on Granada's Costa Tropical has informed the public that roads in the town will be closed on Thursday 19 February as the Vuelta Ciclista a Andalucía bike race passes through the town on its Torrox-Otura stage.

The cyclists are scheduled to pass through Almuñécar between approximately 12:40 and 1pm. During this time, traffic will be completely stopped in both directions on the N340 road from La Herradura, Avenida Fenicia, Carrera de la Concepción and the A-4050 road (Suspiro del Moro road).

Guardia Civil motorbikes will lead the cyclists, identified with a round sticker of the race and without a flag. Subsequently, the yellow flag will indicate the cut-off of traffic in the opposite direction. Next, the red flag will signal the total closure of the road, which means that no one will be able to access the circuit while the race is in progress: no vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists or any other road user.

The Local Police has explained that the measure is strictly for safety reasons, as accessing the course during the race puts both the participants and road users at risk. Finally, the green flag will indicate the reopening and normal traffic flow will be restored.

The Local Police recommend planning journeys in advance, avoiding as far as possible the use of vehicles during the indicated time and following the instructions of officers at all times in order to guarantee safety of the sporting event.