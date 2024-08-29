A natural paradise: the hidden, little-known waterfall in the Sierra Nevada

Alberto Flores Monachil Thursday, 29 August 2024, 17:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Within Andalucía there are infinite worlds to be explored. This is a reality that can be verified simply by visiting some of the most exquisite corners of this southernmost region of Spain. Endless beaches, hidden coves, magical forests, unforgettable natural landscapes and cities full of an impressive historical heritage thanks to the many civilisations that have crossed these lands.

There are some surprising destinations that even Andalusians themselves are not that familiar with, such as the excursion we are proposing on this occasion that is located in the municipality of Monachil. It is a proposal that does not disappoint, in which nature expresses itself with all its strength and which is ideal to enjoy at any time of the year.

This is the so-called 'Los Cahorros' route, a hiking trail that runs along Monachil river, whose source springs from the dizzying heights of Veleta peak and flows down into the Genil river. One of its most emblematic points is a spectacular waterfall that, if we are lucky enough to see it in full cascade, will be an unforgettable experience.

The municipality of Monachil is approximately 12 kilometres from the capital of Granada province and is located in the heart of the Sierra Nevada National Park. It is a place that welcomes visitors throughout the year, where you can enjoy a quiet weekend, stroll through its steep streets, enjoy the local cuisine and take advantage of the dozens of possibilities related to different sports such as hiking and more offered by the natural surroundings.

The path through Los Cahorros gorge is undoubtedly the most popular and every year thousands of people come to this location to enjoy what's on offer. It is a hiking trail that offers a more than interesting route, with different itineraries to save a positive difference in altitude of almost 400 metres. It is a trail embedded in a narrow gorge where, in addition to flowing water, curious rock formations and waterfalls, we will come across numerous bridges. For this reason, this trail is also known as 'the route of the hanging bridges'.

This route, full of beauty spots to savour, is one of the most spectacular in Granada province. monachil sierra nevada turismo

If we arrive in the village specifically to take this trail, we will only have to follow the signs that take us to the public car park 'Los Cahorros', located in Huenes street, where we can easily leave the car and head to the trail start to begin the fun, leave our troubles behind for a few hours and focus on the delights awaiting us ahead. Everything we are about to see has been made possible thanks to erosion by Monachil river carving and shaping the limestone rock, creating truly unique formations in what are the last foothills of the Sierra Nevada, one of the most valuable natural sites in Spain.

Twists and turns

The trail runs through this spectacular canyon, following an intricate course through which we will encounter hanging bridges, caves and numerous narrow passages. In general it is a simple route, suitable for all ages and levels, but we must always be vigilant and cautious.

To reach the waterfall of Los Cahorros de Monachil we will have to cross up to five suspension bridges, the longest of which is 63 metres long and is suspended at a height of 15 metres above ground. Although the bridge has undergone several alterations over the decades, it was first put into service more than 100 years ago.

It is a hiking trail that really has it all, as it is very close to one of the most interesting villages in the province of Granada , always surrounded by water, sheltered by some of the most important mountains in Spain and featuring hanging bridges, all of which must surely serve to make us enjoy an adventure that will take ages to forget, not that we would want to forget.