Guardia Civil investigating death by electrocution of a 25-year-old man on Granada's Costa Tropical

The Guardia Civil is investigating the death of a young man who was electrocuted in a greenhouse.

Camilo Álvarez Granada Tuesday, 10 March 2026, 16:11

The Guardia Civil is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man on Saturday 7 March, possibly electrocuted while working in a greenhouse in Castillo de Baños, a district of Polopos, on Granada province's Costa Tropical.

The first call to the Andalusian 112 emergency service number was made by the local health centre, informing them that a man had been taken there having been electrocuted but had died.

The Guardia Civil has confirmed to IDEAL that the deceased is a 25-year-old man and that "they are working on the hypothesis that he suffered an electrocution".

The labour inspectorate, which is responsible for verifying whether "it could have occurred in the context of an employment relationship and, if so, the conditions of execution", i.e. whether the young man who died had an employment contract at the time of the accident.