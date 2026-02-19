Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Guardia Civil following four drug trawlers off the coast of Lújar. IDEAL
Drug-trafficking

Guardia Civil maritime service chases four narco boats off Granada's Costa Tropical

The latest sightings have been off the coast of Lújar, where locals say they have become a common sight as they pass along the coast on their way to Almería

MJ Arrebola

Granada

Thursday, 19 February 2026, 13:30

The Guardia Civil patrol boat has identified a further four narco-boats off Granada's Costa Tropical, this time off the coast of Lújar. According to local sources, it is becoming common to see this type of vessel passing through the area almost every day on its way to Almería.

The Guardia Civil has said that by the time its maritime service patrol boat reached the area, the narco boats had gone. This is the latest in a series of reports of narco boats being spotted in the area, as they have been taking refuge from the recent storms.

Several have been spotted in the bays around La Herradura, where the constant presence of these semi-rigid boats has generated concern among local residents.

In particular, residents of residential areas such as Ensenada de los Berengueles, Calaiza in Cerro Gordo and Marina del Este have described how drug traffickers take advantage of the geography of the bay and the cliffs to take refuge in sheltered coves during storms. Some locals have counted up to four narco-boats at a time, some with tents set up inside, where their crew members spend the night.

