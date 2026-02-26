Government earmarks 2.9 million to repair Granada's coast after storms

MJ Arrebola Granada Thursday, 26 February 2026, 16:37 Share

The representative of the state government in Granada province, José Antonio Montilla, has announced during a visit to Salobreña, a 2.9-million-euro grant to repair and regenerate the Costa Tropical's beaches.

The funding forms part of the Royal Decree-Law 5/2026 approved by the Spanish government to deal with the damage caused by the recent storms. The interventions will be carried out on La Charca and Punta del Río beached and the area around the Guadalfeo Delta, where the storms have caused sand loss.

Work will also be carried out at Punta del Santo in Motril, as well as on particularly hard-hit beaches on the eastern coast including La Rábita, El Pozuelo and Torrenueva Costa, in addition to various beaches in Almuñécar.

Although the exact distribution by municipalities has not yet been finalised, Montilla explained that "the most important actions will be concentrated in the Guadalfeo Delta and in the eastern part of the province", where the impact of the storms has been most severe.

In Motril, where large waves have displaced stones and materials from the breakwater at Playa Granada, Montilla said that "the emergency action contemplates its repair". He went on to say that work carried out to the breakwater, "with six-metre waves, Playa Granada has not suffered significant damage, when historically it was the first to be affected.

This shows that the breakwater has been effective". However, he acknowledged that 30 to 40-metre-long strip has shown to have "a certain weakness" and that coastal department (Costas) technicians are studying how to correct the effects of the coastal dynamics.

The work will take several months, although "we will act as quickly as possible so that many of these actions will be completed before Easter", Montilla confirmed. The plan is to carry out a first urgent intervention in the coming weeks to prepare the beaches before Easter and then to continue with more complex work after Easter and before the summer arrives. According to Montilla, the emergency procedure has already been approved and it is hoped that the first work can begin in approximately two to three weeks.