The free natural hot springs in southern Spain's Granada province that few people know about

Guillermo Ortega Granada Tuesday, 2 September 2025, 17:32 Share

One of the many attractions of Granada province in southern Spain is its wide, varied and complete range of places to bathe in thermal waters which are well known for their health benefits. They have been known and used in Granada since Roman times, through the Islamic period and are still very popular today.

The spas of Alhama de Granada and Lanjarón attract people from all over Spain in search of their curative and medicinal properties. It has been proven that the thermal waters, underground springs from which water flows at a higher temperature than the air, stimulate the immune system and naturally increase the production of endorphins. They improve the metabolic process and facilitate the digestion of all types of food. They have a cleansing effect on the blood, relax tension and reduce muscular pain.

Lanjarón and Alhama are the best known sites, but they are not the only ones. There are also thermal springs in Alicún, in Cortes y Graena and in Zújar where they can be enjoyed all year round, in the open air and free of charge. Furthermore, they are near to the Negratín reservoir, the largest in the province and the third largest in Andalucía.

The Negratín was built in 1984 and has the capacity to hold no less than 571 cubic hectometres of water. It occupies a vast area covering the municipalities of Guadix, Freila, Zújar, Baza, Cortes de Baza, Benamaurel and Cuevas del Campo. Swimming, with or without a swimsuit, is permitted, as there is a specific area for naturists.

Zújar is at the foot of the Cerro Jabalcón and from there underground layers of water at a higher temperature rise to the surface at a given moment. Although the reservoir has buried and hidden from view most of the springs, there are still places where you can enjoy the hot water.

Zoom A spa in the form of a swimming pool in Zújar. Ideal

In Zújar there has been for a long time a spa resort which offers numerous services, as in Alhama and Lanjarón. However, although the website is still active and advertises a site with five suites with jacuzzi and solarium terrace, the contact telephone number states that it is "closed for the season".

But if you go to Zújar looking for thermal waters, you will find them free of charge, in winter and summer. Next to the reservoir there is a 30-metre thermal pool. It is two metres deep and contains sulphurous water that gushes to the surface at a temperature of between 39 and 41 degrees. There are a few other pools in the vicinity, which are easy to identify.

According to the specialists, these waters are highly mineralised, mixed sulphate waters and are good for treating rheumatological and bronchopulmonary and bronchopulmonary conditions, as well as for cardiovascular, endocrine and metabolic diseases.

The area even attracts seagulls, despite the fact that they are far from their natural habitat. It must be because they see such an immense area of water that they think it is the sea. In neighbouring areas like Baza and Huéscar, is the Geopark, a vast area of 4,722 square kilometres of rugged but stunning landscape.

As well as the thermal springs, visitors can also fly over the area in a hot air balloon, go hiking or cycling along routes which has been compared, with good reason, to the Badlands national park in the USA or Turkey's Cappadocia.