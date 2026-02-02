Almuñécar underwater park: first sculptures to be installed on Costa Tropical by spring 2026

MJ Arrebola Granada Monday, 2 February 2026, 15:53 | Updated 15:59h. Share

The long-awaited Parque Azul de Vida Submarina, a project that will combine tourism, culture and the environment in Almuñécar on Granada's Costa Tropical, is getting closer to becoming a reality.

According to Francisco Rodríguez, the councillor responsible for the area, the first figures have already begun to be manufactured and will soon be installed at the bottom of the sea.

"Very soon we will begin to see part of these structures; they are figures that reproduce emblematic elements of our town, such as arches, mosaics and historical remains, but in an underwater environment," he explained.

With a budget of nearly 900,000 euros, the Parque Azul de Vida Submarina will not only serve an environmental function, but will also be a reminder of the town's 3,000 years of cultural heritage.

The project is part of the Green Transition and Sustainability Axis of the Almuñécar-La Herradura PSTD, financed with Next Generation EU funds. It forms part of Spain's Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR). Baschi Innovation 2021, S.L. will design structures inspired by the Phoenician, Roman and Islamic civilisations that have left their mark on Almuñécar.

The town hall has said that all of the 140 submerged structures will be completed by spring of this year. Tourism councillor Beatriz González Orce, said: "Our objective is to complete it before the second quarter of 2026". and will be placed at depths of between 15 and 25 metres, according to the town hall.