Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Cleanup operation on a beach in Almuñécar MJAT
Storms

Granada's Costa Tropical starts cleanup operation after the storms

Almuñécar, Salobreña, Castell de Ferro and Motril town halls have been working around the clock to clear debris from the beaches and mud and branches in urban areas

Friday, 30 January 2026, 16:09

Cleanup operations are in full swing along Granada province's Costa Tropical after Storm Kristin left a trail of destruction in large parts of Andalucía on Wednesday 28 January. The storm brought with it strong gusts of wind of up to 100 kilometres per hour in some places and an orange alert was issued.

Municipal workers in Almuñécar, Motril, Salobreña and Castell de Ferro have been working around the clock the day to restore normality to their streets and beaches.

Persistent rain and intense waves left a panorama of flooded streets, fallen trees and roads cut off due to landslides and on the beaches there were scenes of desolation with damaged walkways, reeds, displaced containers, seawater flooding the promenades, broken showers and lampposts.

In Almuñécar, the main interventions focused on re-establishing traffic at various points in the municipality that had been blocked by the rising river levels and reeds blocking drains. La Herradura promenade and the Fuente Piedra area were some of the most affected areas. "All the beaches have been affected, but especially La Herradura, Fuente Piedra and San Cristóbal," explained the councillor for beaches, Lucía González.

It was a similar scene in Salobreña, where the storm caused waves to reach reach the promenade and more than 130 incidents were recorded. Maintenance and gardening services have been removing branches, trunks and fallen trees.

Areas of Motril including Camino del Pelaíllo and Varadero de Motril flooded and a pine tree fell in the town centre and little was left of Playa Granada.

In Carchuna and Calahonda the school, cultural centre, football pitch, beaches and municipal buildings have suffered damage, as well as power cuts. The president of the provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, Francis Rodríguez, has visited the municipalities most affected by the storm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga villages isolated after five days without phone or internet coverage
  2. 2 Malaga weather: Storm Kristin batters eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town to host 25th drag queen gala
  4. 4 Contract awarded for Nerja Parador renovation
  5. 5 Two-time Tour de France champion crashes during Malaga training ride
  6. 6 Malaga villages demand investigation after five-day phone and internet outage
  7. 7 Ageing abroad with confidence: How foreign retirees financially prepare to enjoy their retirement in Spain
  8. 8 More people than ever in work on Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Carnival fever set to take over the streets of Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Benalmádena venue to rattle and roll during free blues afternoon

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Granada's Costa Tropical starts cleanup operation after the storms

Granada&#039;s Costa Tropical starts cleanup operation after the storms