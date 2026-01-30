Granada's Costa Tropical starts cleanup operation after the storms

Friday, 30 January 2026, 16:09 Share

Cleanup operations are in full swing along Granada province's Costa Tropical after Storm Kristin left a trail of destruction in large parts of Andalucía on Wednesday 28 January. The storm brought with it strong gusts of wind of up to 100 kilometres per hour in some places and an orange alert was issued.

Municipal workers in Almuñécar, Motril, Salobreña and Castell de Ferro have been working around the clock the day to restore normality to their streets and beaches.

Persistent rain and intense waves left a panorama of flooded streets, fallen trees and roads cut off due to landslides and on the beaches there were scenes of desolation with damaged walkways, reeds, displaced containers, seawater flooding the promenades, broken showers and lampposts.

In Almuñécar, the main interventions focused on re-establishing traffic at various points in the municipality that had been blocked by the rising river levels and reeds blocking drains. La Herradura promenade and the Fuente Piedra area were some of the most affected areas. "All the beaches have been affected, but especially La Herradura, Fuente Piedra and San Cristóbal," explained the councillor for beaches, Lucía González.

It was a similar scene in Salobreña, where the storm caused waves to reach reach the promenade and more than 130 incidents were recorded. Maintenance and gardening services have been removing branches, trunks and fallen trees.

Areas of Motril including Camino del Pelaíllo and Varadero de Motril flooded and a pine tree fell in the town centre and little was left of Playa Granada.

In Carchuna and Calahonda the school, cultural centre, football pitch, beaches and municipal buildings have suffered damage, as well as power cuts. The president of the provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, Francis Rodríguez, has visited the municipalities most affected by the storm.