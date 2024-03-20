Michelin Guide chefs add to their portfolio by opening a new restaurant on Granada coast

Jesús Lens Granada Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 18:16 Compartir Copiar enlace

Antonio and Daniel Lorenzo, the brothers behind the legendary El Conjuro restaurant in Calahonda (Granada province in the Andalucía region) are opening a new restaurant at Hotel Embarcadero de Calahonda, where diners will be offered spectacular sea views with their meals.

They say of their new project, which is set to open on 22 March, "Hotel Embarcadero is very special for us and having the opportunity to run it is very exciting," said the brothers, who will be managing the hotel as well as the restaurant.

Antonio and Daniel also own Le Bistró de Granada, which along with El Conjuro, is recommended by the Michelin Guide. "Of course, El Conjuro will remain open, as will El Bistró de Granada and, in the spring and summer months, Sangacho", confirmed Antonio.

Asked what will be on the menu at Hotel Embarcadero, Antonio said, "One of the hallmarks of our cuisine are our rice dishes. Fish, obviously and vegetables and we will complete the menu with meats. We want our gastronomic offer to be very complete, to please all of our clientele."