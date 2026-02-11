Almuñécar aquarium turns into art gallery

Ideal Wednesday, 11 February 2026, 15:15 Share

The sea life aquarium in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical, which reopened at the end of 2025 after four years of closure, is being transformed into a giant art gallery, with work by local and international artists that will run along the entire route of the popular tourist attraction.

Work by Granada artist Raúl Ruiz, known as 'El Niño de las Pinturas' (the boy of the paintings) is located in the entrance to the tourist attraction and a large mural by Kiwi Wall Art, Kevin, an internationally renowned Belgian artist, has been installed at the beginning of the route.

Regular visitors to the aquarium will be able to see further work by Kevin, which is currently being completed and is expected to be ready in by the end of February.

Councillor responsible for the area Carlos Ferrón explained that the aquarium's commitment to art will continue: "The aquarium itself is going to become a work of art along the entire route, thus offering an additional attraction. It will be like a great underwater stage in which fantastic art will swim among sharks."

Ferrón added that the Almuñécar aquarium will become more than just an exhibition facility and there are plans to "host events and different activities that are already programmed," which the town hall will start to promote throughout the year.