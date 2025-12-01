Alhambra palace's 'Casa de la Huerta Colorá' to be restored

Europa Press Monday, 1 December 2025, 18:25 Share

The Patronato de la Alhambra in Granada has put out to tender for 340,000 euros a contract to consolidate the Casa de la Huerta Colorá which forms part of the Generalife gardens. This building is an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) and once housed the family of gardeners who cultivated these spaces, but it is currently in need of major restoration work.

The objective is to repair the damage caused by damp and the structural issues that exist in order to put the building into use, according to the technical specifications of the contract.

The Huerta Colorá, or 'colorado', is the northernmost agricultural area of all the gardens of the Generalife. It is below the palace which gives its name and although it is part of the Alhambra, it is outside its walls.

The house has a surface area of 220 square metres and was intended to house the family of gardeners who cultivated the Huerta Colorá del Generalife as tenants. It was used as a home until early 2000, when the lease ended and it has remained closed and unused since then.

In 2014 work was carried out on the building in order to alleviate the damp problems and the building shows a high degree of deterioration, having been necessary to secure areas where the wooden beams were rotting. Work will now be carried out on floors, roofs, walls and exterior woodwork.

This project is understood as a first phase for the recovery of the building, which will be followed by a second phase in which it will be adapted for a specific use, once the building has been secured.

The technicians emphasise that the solutions adopted in this project are based on respecting the values of the complex while maintaining the existing materials, construction systems and volumes. The aim is to address the damage suffered by the house due to damp and to solve the structural faults in the floors and walls in order to give the building an external appearance in keeping with its heritage values.

The specifications state that the Patronato de la Alhambra wants the work to cause "minimum disruption" to the normal tourist activity of the monument.