Parasols reserving a place on La Guardia beach in Salobreña, a practice expressly forbidden. Javier Martín
Beaches

Ten things you can't do on Spain's Costa Tropical beaches if you want to avoid a hefty fine this summer

The Spanish coastal law and the by-laws of the local towns include fines for reserving space by leaving chairs or beach umbrellas as well as removing sand, stones and shells

I. Gallastegui

Granada

Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 14:31

Spain's coastal law establishes fines of between 50 and 300,000 euros for a long list of behaviours considered illegal on the country's beaches. The municipal bylaws put in place by town halls along Granada province's Costa Tropical adapt these regulations, but they contain practically the same prohibitions.

1. Environment:

The coastal law prohibits removal of sand, stones or shells from beaches as this can alter the habitat of living organisms and encourage erosion. The use of any type of detergents or cleaning products in the sea or in public showers is forbidden, as is leaving cigarette butts and rubbish on the beach as is using the sea or the beach as a toilet.

2. Games

During the high season (15 June to 15 September) activities, games or exercises that may disturb other users, both on the beach and in the sea are not permitted. Games may only be played on beaches whose size allows them to be played without causing a nuisance and at least six metres away from other users.

3. Boats

Boats must respect the bathing area, i.e. from high tide in a 200-metre wide strip. They must access this area through the nautical channels, at an appropriate speed and respecting swimmers. This includes jet skis and pedal boats.

4. Dogs

In all the coastal municipalities of Granada province consulted, pets are banned from beaches in summer. The exceptions are the dog beaches (El Cable in Motril and La Veintiuna in Almuñécar) or the areas set up as dog parks, such as the one in Albuñol. Guide dogs are excluded from this rule.

5. Fire

Fires, barbecues, cooking or the use of pyrotechnic material or flammable liquids are not allowed on the beach, although most municipalities make exceptions, such as San Juan night (23 June). However, a permit must be requested and a deposit must be paid, which is refunded if the bonfire area is left clean.

6. Fishing

Both shore and underwater fishing is prohibited in the bathing area from 9am to 10pm between 15 June and 15 September.

7. Trading

The traditional selling of towels, costume jewellery, drinks and food is illegal.

8. Noise

The use of music or sound systems, video players, musical instruments or any other device that emits disturbing noise is not permitted on beaches. This definition also includes mobile phones.

9. Umbrellas, tents and pergolas

Camping is not allowed on the beaches and reserving space by leaving umbrellas, tents, chairs and other equipment is also prohibited.

10. Parking

It is forbidden to drive and park vehicles, except in the nautical channels for the entry and exit of boats.

