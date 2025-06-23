San Juan on Granada's Costa Tropical

SUR in English Monday, 23 June 2025, 14:28 Compartir

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has issued a reminder of the town's regulations ahead of tonight's San Juan celebrations. The town's mayor, Juan José Ruiz Joya, has issued the statement so that the night can be celebratated with "normality, civility and respect for the environment".

The town's bylaw establishes that dismountable installations such as gazebos and large parasols may be placed on the beaches from 10am on 23 June and must be removed by 10pm on 24 June at the latest. In addition, it is expressly forbidden to use mobile discos, music equipment, electric generators, furniture that is not for beach use, as well as the development of commercial activities in these areas.

The sale and distribution of alcoholic drinks is prohibited after 10pm in places that are not authorised for on-site consumption.

The town hall recommends the use of utensils and plastic cups and, above all appeals to the responsibility of the participants so that, once the celebration is over, they leave the area they have occupied clean, avoiding the accumulation of waste.

"The aim of this bylaw is to preserve one of our most popular and beloved traditions, guaranteeing safety and respect for the public space that we all share. With the cooperation of the citizens, we will ensure that La Noche de San Juan is experienced with joy, coexistence and respect," said the mayor.