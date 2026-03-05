Salobreña unlocks land for affordable housing in move to tackle homes crisis

MJ Arrebola Granada Thursday, 5 March 2026, 16:06 Share

Councillors in Salobreña on Granada province's Costa Tropical unanimously approved the inclusion into a municipal bylaw of the Junta de Andalucía's decree aimed at promoting the construction of subsidised housing on Wednesday 4 March.

The decree opens the door to building more social housing (VPO) in areas where it was not possible until now and the decision comes at a time when many families and young people are finding it very difficult to buy or rent a reasonably priced home in coastal areas of southern Spain.

What does the new housing plan mean ? This is more than just a procedural update; it is a strategic rezoning that changes the "rules of the game" for several key areas: Expanding the Map: Subsidised homes can now be built on plots in the historic Old Town, La Caleta, and Lobres, as well as land near the Segalvina school previously reserved for commercial use. Flexible Land Use: The decree allows for "rent-to-own" models on public-service land and even permits the conversion of specific "special tourist" plots—traditionally reserved for hotels—into permanent affordable housing, subject to municipal approval. The Reality Check: Mayor Javier Ortega offered a dose of candour alongside the announcement. While the land is now available, he warned that "bricks alone" won't solve the crisis. Without a shift in banking culture - specifically more accessible credit and lower deposits for young buyers - these protected-price homes may still remain out of reach.

During the vote, mayor of Salobreña, Javier Ortega, explained that this inclusion will allow the construction of subsidised housing on different plots of land in the municipality without the need to modify the existing urban planning law, as long as the conditions established are met.

Ortega said, that the town hall would do "everything possible to ensure that more subsidised housing is built in Salobreña", although he also acknowledged that the measures alone will not solve the problem if they are not accompanied by more financing for families.

The town planning councillor, Juan Gutiérrez, explained that the plots of land identified for VPO houses include in the old town, La Caleta and Lobres. Another area is near the Segalvina primary school, where until now only the construction of commercial premises with some housing was allowed. With the accession to the decree, this land can also be used for the construction of subsidised housing.

Financial measures

The measure also affects the land reserved for public use, i.e. land originally set aside for public facilities. The councillor explained that in the event that housing is built, it must be developed through public or public-private development on a rent-to-own basis.

In addition, the possibility of building housing on plots of land that are called 'special tourist', on urban land, is contemplated. These plots have a type of land that is specifically earmarked for the development of hotels or tourist accommodation.

In these cases, prior express authorisation will be required from the town hall, which will evaluate each proposal to determine whether the change of use to subsidised housing is appropriate and under what conditions it should be developed.

The mayor of Salobrena warned that the initiative may fall short if it is not accompanied by measures to facilitate financing for those who want to buy these homes. He pointed out that many families cannot afford the deposit required by the banks, which makes it difficult to access housing even at protected prices. "If more accessible guarantee or credit systems are not established, especially for young people, the problem will continue to exist," he said.