National Police officers at the scene. Javier Martín
Partner of woman found dead in caravan in south of Spain arrested
After the discovery of the body with signs of violence, police took a statement from the individual but his involvement was initially ruled out

Europa Press

Granada

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 10:39

Officers from Spain's National Police force have arrested the partner of the 51-year-old woman whose body was found on Thursday afternoon in a caravan at a farmhouse in Motril (Granada province), according to sources close to the investigation.

Initially, after the discovery of the body with signs of violence, a statement was taken from the individual, but his link to the death was initially ruled out, as there was "an alibi", as the government delegate in Andalusia, Pedro Fernández, told the media on Monday, while stating that all lines of investigation remained open.

Last Friday, the La Volaera Association of Granada lamented the death of the woman, a native of Madrid, stating that she suffered "a chronic situation of abuse" by her partner and that they had several audios and WhatsApp messages that portrayed these circumstances, which they handed over to the police on Monday, the president of the group María Martín told Europa Press.

