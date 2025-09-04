Malaga woman, 54, killed by partner in Motril

Spain has confirmed another case of gender-based murder after a 54-year-old woman was killed by her partner in Motril on 24 August. The autopsy has revealed that her death was caused by multiple blows and the death has been officially confirmed as being a case of gender-based violence.

The woman was in the VioGén protection system, but her risk level was classed as low. Her partner has now been arrested and sent to prison for the crime of homicide. He had previously been arrested for breaching a restraining order.

The investigation has been declared secret, so some details have not been released yet. IDEAL was able to learn from sources familiar with the case that the woman did not die at the scene, but hours later, at Hospital de Neurotraumatología de Granada, where she was transferred. The results of the autopsy revealed that she had received multiple blows and that she had suffered trauma to her head and several other areas of her body.

Both the victim and her partner were originally from Cártama. The detainee had moved to Motril a few years ago due alcohol abuse problems, which led him to close the garage he had in the town in Malaga province. This also led to his break-up with his ex-wife, with whom he had children.

The Ministry of Equality has condemned the murder. Minister Ana Redondo García and government delegate against gender violence Carmen Martínez Perza have expressed their full support for the families and friends of all victims of this type of abuse. Both the minister and the delegate called for "every effort" from the institutions, administrations and society as a whole "to arrive in time and prevent more deaths". With the confirmation of this case, the number of women killed by gender violence rises to 25 in 2025 and to 1,319 since 2003, when the collection of this data began.

Minute's silence

Motril town hall called for a minute's silence at 12pm on Tuesday, 2 September, to honour the victim. The rally was held at the Plaza de España. It was reportedly attended by mayor Luisa García Chamorro and local authorities.

The town hall was not the only institution to hold vigil on Tuesday. Subdelegate of the government in Granada José Antonio Montilla announced a minute's silence at 10am in Granada.

A third person called 112

The incident took place on the morning of 24 August in a house located on a ground floor of Calle Zinnia, in the area of Playa de Poniente. The first call to the emergency services was at 10.35am. The person reporting the incident was a stranger who the detainee had asked for assistance. The man had gone out on the street and said that his partner "was bleeding". He stated that he could not find his phone.

According to sources, the assault had been committed a few hours earlier. The healthcare workers found the woman with injuries compatible with blows. She was in a serious state, which is why she was transferred to Hospital de Neurotraumatología y Rehabilitación de Granada. She died a few hours later.

The detainee was under a restraining order that had been breached a few days earlier. The two had been together at his home since at least the previous Saturday. The National Police arrested him at the hospital for the crime of breaching a court order. Once the death of his partner was confirmed, he was also charged with homicide. Now, what was already suspected has been confirmed - her death is a case of domestic violence.