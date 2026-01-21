Granada coastal town awarded 10.5 million euros in European funds

Motril town hall will use the money to continue restoring emblematic spaces such as the Fábrica del Pilar sugar cane factory, the historic quarter and green spaces

Motriil town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has been awarded 10.5 million euros in European Regional Development Funds (ERDF) to continue transforming the town centre.

This was announced by the mayor Luisa García Chamorro, who said the news was "a great opportunity for Motril and for all the people of Motril". She added that the investment comes after "years of serious work, planning and good management".

The historic centre of Motril will be one of the main beneficiaries of these funds, with an investment of 4.3 million euros where the aim is to recover emblematic spaces, enhance the value of the town's history and give a new boost to commerce and life in the centre.

One of the biggest projects will be the restoration of the surroundings of the Santuario del Cerro de la Virgen de la Cabeza, one of the most treasured places by the people of Motril. There will also be work done to Plaza de la Tenería, where archaeological remains found in previous work will be recovered and enhanced.

Historic streets such as Rambla del Majón and San Francisco have been improved, helping to beautify the old town and make it more accessible and attractive. Another large investment will go to the Los Alamos and La Fabriquilla districts, with a budget of 2.8 million euros and Parque de las Provincias, the second largest park in Motril, will also be modernised. Green areas, irrigation systems, lighting and accessibility will be improved to make it a more comfortable, more attractive and more useful space for residents.

The Nave de los Arcos and the adjoining buildings will be refurbished for social and cultural use and the idea is to create spaces for residents to use for social gatherings. Another important project is the Fábrica del Pilar, one of the town's great heritage symbols where 1.7 million euros will be invested to continue the restoration and enhancement of the former sugar cane factory and its surroundings.

The government team has done what, according to the mayor, "must always be done with public money: prioritise, be realistic and responsible, adjusting the action, focusing on what can really be executed within the deadlines".