More than 20,500 people visited popular Granada bird park in 2024

Visitor figures, renovations and improvements have led to the Parque Ornitológico Loro Sexi becoming one of Almuñécar's top tourist attractions

Ideal

Monday, 23 June 2025, 14:02

The Loro Sexi Ornithological Park in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical continues to be one of the town's top visitor attractions and this is reflected in the figures for 2024, when it received more than 20,500 visits, including tourists, residents and educational centres both from the municipality and other nearby towns.

The councillor for parks and gardens, Carlos Ferrón, said the park "is a facility which, although it has many years of history, is constantly being improved".

Among the most recent reforms, Ferrón pointed out the creation of a new turtle area, as well as the improvement of the garden area, especially in the cactus park. He also stressed that the town hall works "in coordination with the veterinary team to ensure the welfare of the tropical birds and resolve any difficulties that may arise".

"The Loro Sexi is a park with a unique and original proposal. Having a space of these characteristics in Almuñécar forces us to be very aware of the changing regulations, to which we are constantly adapting," said the councillor.

Ferrón expressed his hope that visitors who come this summer will find facilities that live up to their expectations. "The town hall always wants to offer the best image of the municipality, keep our facilities in perfect condition and show a special sensitivity towards animal welfare," he concluded.

