Missing motorcyclist found dead after being swept away by swollen stream
After the weekend storms, a group of local residents searching the area in Íllora found the young man's body in the early hours of this morning
Laura Velasco
Granada
Monday, 29 December 2025, 09:26
There has been a tragic outcome for Adrián, the young motorcyclist who was swept away by flood water on Sunday when he tried to cross a stream in Andalucía's Granada province. A group of volunteers found the body of the young man early this morning, according to the Guardia Civil, who recovered the body at around 3.45am.
A mountain rescue team was despatched to the area, approximately three kilometres downstream from the where the biker was swept away by the current in the swollen stream, to recover the body.
SUR understands the local residents found him wedged under a tree trunk, near the village of Obéilar.