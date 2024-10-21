Elderly man dies after being attacked by a deer on a farm in southern Spain

Guillermo Ortega Granada Monday, 21 October 2024, 14:44 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A 91-year-old man has died after he was attacked by a deer on a farm in the Andalusian province of Granada.

Two others, an 84-year-old woman and 61-year-old man, were also injured in the incident on Thursday 17 October in the municipality of Castril. All three people are from the same family. The woman was taken to hospital and the man suffered a minor injury which did not require hospitalisation.

The Guardia Civil and the force's environmental protection agency (Seprona) received the callout about 7.15pm and went to the scene, a farmhouse located on the GR-9105 road, between the villages of Almontaras and Los Cortijillos. The deer had entered onto the private property and attacked the three people, for reasons that are not yet known, the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

The attack is unusual as deer, under normal circumstances, are not aggressive, but instead tend to be flighty animals. However, autumn is rutting (mating) season, which may influence their behaviour.

Castril mayor Miguel Pérez said deer have become very widespread in the municipality. They are increasingly present in the Sierra de Castril natural park and said that during the rutting season, they "can be more aggressive".