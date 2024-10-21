Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of Guardia Civil Seprona officers. ABC
Elderly man dies after being attacked by a deer on a farm in southern Spain
112 incident

Elderly man dies after being attacked by a deer on a farm in southern Spain

Two others, an 84-year-old woman and 61-year-old man, were also injured in the incident in the municipality of Castril

Guillermo Ortega

Granada

Monday, 21 October 2024, 14:44

Opciones para compartir

A 91-year-old man has died after he was attacked by a deer on a farm in the Andalusian province of Granada.

Two others, an 84-year-old woman and 61-year-old man, were also injured in the incident on Thursday 17 October in the municipality of Castril. All three people are from the same family. The woman was taken to hospital and the man suffered a minor injury which did not require hospitalisation.

The Guardia Civil and the force's environmental protection agency (Seprona) received the callout about 7.15pm and went to the scene, a farmhouse located on the GR-9105 road, between the villages of Almontaras and Los Cortijillos. The deer had entered onto the private property and attacked the three people, for reasons that are not yet known, the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

The attack is unusual as deer, under normal circumstances, are not aggressive, but instead tend to be flighty animals. However, autumn is rutting (mating) season, which may influence their behaviour.

Castril mayor Miguel Pérez said deer have become very widespread in the municipality. They are increasingly present in the Sierra de Castril natural park and said that during the rutting season, they "can be more aggressive".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New Schengen EES border controls delayed
  2. 2 Júzcar: reinventing itself after the Smurf era
  3. 3 Discover what happens to your body when you swap the lift for the stairs
  4. 4 Frustration mounts over post-Brexit status of Gibraltar
  5. 5

    It's a matter of glamour
  6. 6 Blues at Moonlight returns to the Costa del Sol for sixteenth time
  7. 7 Fuengirola town hall announces start date for renovation of Calle Feria de Abril
  8. 8 Double dose of comical antics in Fuengirola
  9. 9 Gibraltar commemorates the Battle of Trafalgar
  10. 10 Antoñito misses last-minute penalty in yet another draw for Malaga CF

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad