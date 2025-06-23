Make-up, T-shirts, perfumes and other fake products seized on Granada's Costa Tropical

Ideal Monday, 23 June 2025, 14:04 Compartir

A fifty-one year old man has appeared in court in Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against industrial property, for selling a wide range of counterfeit items in a premises in Motril.

Guardia Civil officers carried out an inspection in a small shop which sold food, clothing and electronic accessories located in the town.

On arriving at the premises, the Guardia Civil officers observed that in one area, stored in large bags and ready for sale to the public, there was a large quantity of clothing, including T-shirts and shorts, as well as kits from different football teams and trainers.

After checking the labelling of the garments, they found that they did not comply with safety standards and also verified that these products were counterfeit. The total value of the seized garments exceeds 30,000 euros.

A new inspection was also carried out in a perfume shop in Granada city centre by the Guardia Civil's tax and border patrol.

On this occasion, they located numerous perfumes, air fresheners and cosmetic products that came from countries outside the European Union and that did not comply with the legal import requirements as they contained irregularities in the labelling and lacked the documentation accrediting said import for sale in national territory, which may constitute an infringement of the smuggling regulations, as well as the EU's tax and customs provisions.