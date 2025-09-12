Magnitude 3.1 earthquake registered in south of Spain during early hours of this morning

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Friday, 12 September 2025, 10:03 | Updated 10:09h. Share

Spain's IGN national geographic institute has recorded a 3.1 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of this Friday 12 September with its epicentre in the town of Santa Fe in Granada province in the Andalucía region of the country.

The earthquake was registered at 3.33am today, with its epicentre northwest of Santa Fe, and was felt in a long list of municipalities in the province of Granada. According to the IGN, members of the public felt it in Santa Fe, Pinos Puente, Albolote, Chauchina, Fuente Vaqueros, Armilla, Alfacar, Cijuela, Gójar, Maracena, Monachil, Jun, Cájar, Ogíjares and Padul.

Meanwhile the 112 emergency operators received several calls from Maracena and Santa Fe, although none of them have reported personal injury or material damage.

Advice for the public

In the event of such a situation, the Andalusian Emergency Agency (EMA) recommends "remaining calm and attentive to the indications of the authorities and organisations involved in the resolution of the emergency, transmitted through their personnel on the scene or the media".

Therefore, during an earthquake, the most advisable thing to do "is to stay where you are, whether you are inside a building or in the street, as accidents can happen when entering and leaving buildings. Inside a building it is necessary to look for strong structures where you can take shelter, such as a table or a bed, under a door lintel, next to a pillar, a wall or in a corner.

Once the earthquake has passed, if there has been damage to the building we are in, it is recommended that we "leave the building in an orderly and gradual manner using the stairs and, under no circumstances, use the lift for evacuation". However, if you are outside, it is advisable to always stay away from electrical cables, cornices, glass and other elements that could break or come loose as a result of the tremor".