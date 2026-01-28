Large pine tree falls in Motril on Spain's Costa Tropical during Storm Joseph

The fallen tree in Motril on Wednesday due to strong gusts of wind.

A number of trees fell along Granada province's Costa Tropical during string winds caused by Storm Joseph on Tuesday 27 January.

One of the largest was in the Cerro de la Virgen area of Motril, where a large Aleppo pine tree blocked the access in both directions.

Motril town hall's parks and gardens department had to cut the tree using chainsaws in order to remove it. Another large pine tree fell onto the wall of the hill, but no injuries were reported.

Flooding was also recorded in different areas of the town, including near the beach.

Spain's state weather agency, AEMET has issued further warnings for today, Wednesday 28 January, including an orange alert for winds with maximum gusts of 90 km/h, westerly winds which, locally, could exceed 100 km/h; an orange alert for coastal phenomena with winds from the west and southwest of 60 to 80 km/h (force eight to nine) and waves of four to six metres; as well as a yellow alert for accumulated rainfall in 12 hours of 40 mm.

The authorities remain vigilant and recommend extreme caution as long as the orange alert remains active.