Police in Granada break up illegal cockfighting gang with drugs and weapons seized

National Police officers in Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical have smashed an illegal cockfighting ring and 130 people have been identified as potential suspects in the operation.

Some 27 reports have been filed for administrative offences of various kinds and 43 fighting cocks have been seized along with more than 46,000 euros in cash, presumably destined for illegal betting.

Operation 'Gallo' concluded on Saturday 28 February when 50 officers from Granada city, Motril, Almería and El Ejido, together with officers from the National Police of the Junta de Andalucía and several veterinarians, involved.

At around 3pm, the officers entered a large farmhouse where more than 40 vehicles were parked and where around 150 people were gathered. A large number of them were caught when an illegal cockfight was taking place. During the course of the operation, 130 people were identified, fifteen of them minors.

Arrests include consumption and possession of narcotic substances and carrying bladed weapons. Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of animal abuse with the assistance of minors, one for illegal gambling and half a dozen against public health in relation to avian influenza. The investigation is still open and future arrests in relation to these events are not ruled out.